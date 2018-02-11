Queen And Adam Lambert Announce Summer Tour

The band will begin the summer series in Cologne, Germany on June 13 before hitting Berlin and Hamburg, Milan, Italy and Antwerp, Belgium and returning home to the UK for a July 2 show at London's 02 Arena.

The trek will present the lineup's new stage production celebrating the 40th anniversary of the band's 1977 album classic, "News Of The World."

"The almost unanimous reaction to our last round of dates in Europe was this is absolutely the best production we've ever mounted," says guitarist Brian May. "There has been a great demand for us to go back and cover the cities we missed! So, while we're still physically able to perform at those high energy levels on this massive scale, we thought… 'YES !! One more around the block!' It's live, it's dangerous, and it takes every ounce of fitness we can muster. But it's still fun!"

"I enjoyed every second of the recent European tour and really felt the love in every city," adds Lambert. "I can't wait for us to get back there again in the spring!"