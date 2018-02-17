News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Jay Leno Teaches Johnny Rotten How to Drive (Week in Review)

Sex Pistols

Jay Leno Teaches Johnny Rotten How to Drive was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Since he departed The Tonight Show in 2014, Jay Leno has kept himself occupied with Jay Leno's Garage which spotlights the comedian's true passion: his car collection.

In a preview of the series' fourth season, Leno gets behind the wheel with the Sex Pistols' John Lydon (a.k.a Johnny Rotten). The big catch is that Johnny has never driven a car and doesn't know the first thing about driving. Oh, and he's "half blind."

"I tell you, I got no eyes. I'm half blind so I can't see or read what any of these things say or mean. Is that helpful?" the punk icon asks. Lydon appears perplexed by simple mechanics like the "gas pedal" and "brake," but Leno coaches him through the fundamentals of operating a fast car. "I never truly understood the value of a seatbelt until this very moment," Leno quips.

Watch Leno teach Rotten the ropes - here.

