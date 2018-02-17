|
Kelsea Ballerini Shares Romantic Honeymoon Video (Week in Review)
Ballerini has shared a romantic video montage of the young lovers cavorting in the idyllic locale, with the singer's song, "Unapologetically" serving as the soundtrack.
The stunning landscape is an ideal backdrop for the good-looking pair as they celebrate their marriage, which occurred last December 2 while they were in Mexico. Watch the video - here.
