News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Kelsea Ballerini Shares Romantic Honeymoon Video (Week in Review)

.
Kelsea Ballerini Shares Romantic Honeymoon Video was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Newlyweds Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans had a romantic honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and they want to show you some of the highlights.

Ballerini has shared a romantic video montage of the young lovers cavorting in the idyllic locale, with the singer's song, "Unapologetically" serving as the soundtrack.

The stunning landscape is an ideal backdrop for the good-looking pair as they celebrate their marriage, which occurred last December 2 while they were in Mexico. Watch the video - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Kelsea Ballerini Music, DVDs, Books and more

Kelsea Ballerini T-shirts and Posters

More Kelsea Ballerini News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Kelsea Ballerini And Husband Play Together For The First Time

Kelsea Ballerini And Husband Play Together For The First Time

Kelsea Ballerini Does A Moon Bounce With Husband Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini Shares Romantic Honeymoon Video

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Tropical Honeymoon Photos

Kelsea Ballerini And Morgan Evans Married This Past Weekend

Country Stars Celebrate Military Service at Stars and Strings Concert

Kelsea Ballerini Covers Keith Urban's 'Female'

Kelsea Ballerini, Rodney Crowell Receive ASCAP Country Music Awards

Kelsea Ballerini's Says Fiance Inspired Her New Music


More Stories for Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Recap: Guns N' Roses Star To Play Appetite Album In Full On Tour- Mr. Big's Pat Torpey Dead At 64- Prince's Family Denied Investigative Death Data By Authorities- Robert Plant- more

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Page Too Rewind: Fergie Addresses Quentin Tarantino Biting Incident- Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Release 'Endgame' Behind-the-Scenes Video- Drake Guests On BlocBoy JB's New Track- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.