Kelsea Ballerini And Husband Play Together For The First Time (Week in Review)
Kelsea Ballerini And Husband Play Together For The First Time was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Kelsea Ballerini played her first headlining show at the historic Ryman Auditorium on Valentine's Day. The newlywed was surprised when her new husband, country singer Morgan Evans came on stage to deliver a giant vase of roses. Ballerini told the crowd that she thought he had forgotten Valentine's Day. The new bride told fans that the singers had been to each other's shows before, but this was their first time to perform together, reports The Tennessean. The duo proceeded to sing a song that the Australian had written shortly after meeting the 'Dibs" singer. You can hear Ballerini tell her husband, 'Don't cry," as he started to play the love song. Read more - here.
