Tool Album Will Be Out In 2018 Says Band Member 2017 In Review

Carey was a guest on The MetalSucks Podcast and was asked about previous comments made by his bandmate that fans can expected the new studio effort to be released in the coming year.

The show asked (via Lmabgoat) "My co-host... talked to Justin Chancellor earlier this year. Justin made us feel like Tool would have a new album out in 2018. On a scale of 1-10, how much did Justin lie to us?

Carey responded, "He did not lie to you. On scale of how much he lied, it would be zero. It'll be out. It'll be out in 2018."