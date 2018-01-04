Paul McCartney Aims To Put Out New Album This Year

In a Q&A posted on his official website, McCartney explained, "I'll probably be putting out a new album. So, I'd like that to be something I really love and then hopefully the fans will love it, too!"

McCartney added that he's "putting the finishing touches (on the project) now and at the beginning of next year," and would "like to achieve making that a really great album. Fingers crossed!"

He added, joking, "That's not what it's called, but fingers crossed!" He continued, "It could be… it could be the new album title!" Read more here.