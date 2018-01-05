|
Metallica Declared The No. 1 Rock Artist of 2017
(hennemusic) Metallica have been named the No. 1 Rock Artist of 2017 by Nielsen Music as part of the global measurement and data analytics company's year-end music report. The veteran metal outfit topped the rock list ahead of Imagine Dragons, The Beatles, Linkin Park and Twenty One Pilots after delivering a combined total of 1,836,000 album sales, TEA (track-equivalent albums, a unit of measurement where 10 paid downloads equal one album) and SEA (on-demand audio streaming-equivalent albums, another unit of measurement where 1,500 streams equal one album). Metallica's tenth release, "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct", also placed at No. 3 on the Top Rock Albums of 2017 in the Nielsen Music review, behind projects by Imagine Dragons ("Evolve") and Twenty One Pilots ("Blurryface"). The band recently dominated the year-end Billboard rock charts in the US, where they landed at No. 1 on their Top Rock Albums and Hard Rock Albums rankings. Read more here.
The veteran metal outfit topped the rock list ahead of Imagine Dragons, The Beatles, Linkin Park and Twenty One Pilots after delivering a combined total of 1,836,000 album sales, TEA (track-equivalent albums, a unit of measurement where 10 paid downloads equal one album) and SEA (on-demand audio streaming-equivalent albums, another unit of measurement where 1,500 streams equal one album).
Metallica's tenth release, "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct", also placed at No. 3 on the Top Rock Albums of 2017 in the Nielsen Music review, behind projects by Imagine Dragons ("Evolve") and Twenty One Pilots ("Blurryface").
The band recently dominated the year-end Billboard rock charts in the US, where they landed at No. 1 on their Top Rock Albums and Hard Rock Albums rankings. Read more here.
