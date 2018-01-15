Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Billy Joel Jams Foreigner Classics With Mick Jones And Lou Gramm
01-15-2018
.
Foreigner

(hennemusic) Founding Foreigner members Mick Jones and Lou Gramm and joined Billy Joel to perform a pair of their classic hits during his January 11 show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and video from the event is streaming online.

The pair teamed up with Joel and his band during the latest in his long-running monthly residency gig at the famed venue for Foreigner's 1982 smash, "Urgent", before the New York singer/songwriter handed the piano over to Jones while Gramm led the group through their 1977 hit, "Cold As Ice."

The third single from Foreigner's self-titled debut, "Cold As Ice" was the band's second US Top 10 hit - following "Feels Like The First Time" - while "Urgent" was the lead track from the group's fourth consecutive multi-platinum effort, "4".

The Foreigner-Joel connection dates back many years, with Jones co-producing the piano man's 1989 album, "Storm Front", before he inducted the pair into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in 2013 - an event that marked their first appearance together in almost a decade.

Gramm and other members of the original Foreigner lineup reunited with the current band during their 40th anniversary tour in 2017 - including the run's US finale in Mount Pleasant, MI in October that was filmed for a forthcoming 2018 TV special, DVD and album release. Check out the Billy Joel jams here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Foreigner Music, DVDs, Books and more

Foreigner T-shirts and Posters

More Foreigner News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Billy Joel Jams Foreigner Classics With Mick Jones And Lou Gramm

Foreigner, Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Tour 2017 In Review

Foreigner Share Video Of Reunion Of Original Members 2017 In Review

Lou Gramm Says More Shows With Foreigner Planned

Pink Floyd, Zeppelin, Journey, Foreigner Fuel Rocktopia

Foreigner, Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Tour

Foreigner Reveal Jukebox Hero: The Musical Plans

Video Of Original Foreigner Lineup Reunion Performance Goes Online

Original Foreigner Lineup To Reunite For 40th Anniversary

Foreigner's Original Lineup Looking At Possible Reunion


More Stories for Foreigner

Foreigner Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Billy Joel Jams Foreigner Classics With Mick Jones And Lou Gramm- Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue- John Fogerty Upset By 'Proud Mary' Movie- more

Motorhead Cofounder 'Fast' Eddie Clarke Dead At 67- Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend- Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour- more

Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview- Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video- more

Page Too:
Carrie Underwood Premieres 'The Champion' Featuring Ludacris- Jay Rock Recruits Kendrick Lamar, Future, More for 'King's Dead'- Chris Stapleton, Troye Sivan 'SNL' - more

Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran And Future- Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Summer Tour- Jennifer Lopez to Make Cameo on 'Will & Grace'- more

Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Billy Joel Jams Foreigner Classics With Mick Jones And Lou Gramm

Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue

John Fogerty Very Upset By The 'Proud Mary' Movie

Eric Clapton Limiting Live Shows Due To Health Issues

Jack White Reveals Details For New Album 'Boarding House Reach'

Fleetwood Mac Stream Unreleased Version Of Classic Song

Incubus Release New Music Video for 'Loneliest'

Elvis Costello's 'Alison' Stripped-Down On 'Jimmy Kimmel'

Motorhead Cofounder 'Fast' Eddie Clarke Dead At 67

Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend

The Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour

Rock Hall Induction Wasn't Important To Deep Purple

Arctic Monkeys Announce First Performance In Over Three Years

Chris Cornell Human Rights Campaign Launched With All-Star Video

Joe Perry Joined By Special Guests For CES Performance

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Addresses Up Close & Personal Confusion

• more

Page Too News Stories
Carrie Underwood Premieres 'The Champion' Featuring Ludacris

Jay Rock Recruits Kendrick Lamar, Future, More for 'King's Dead'

Chris Stapleton, Troye Sivan To Perform On 'SNL'

Zac Brown Band Announce Down The Rabbit Hole Live Tour

Camila Cabello Celebrates Album Release With Heartfelt Message to Fans

Scotty McCreery Releases New Song 'Wherever You Are'

Seal Clarifies His Oprah And Harvey Weinstein Social Media Meme

Mary J. Blige Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Phillip Phillips Releases New TRack 'Into the Wild'

Marshmello Releases Lil Peep Collaboration 'Spotlight'

Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran And Future

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Announce Summer Tour

Jennifer Lopez to Make Cameo on 'Will & Grace'

Camila Cabello Performs 'Never Be the Same' On The 'Tonight Show'

Mariah Carey Now Has 'I Was Told There Would Be Tea' Merch Line

Future and Young Thug Release 'All da Smoke' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.