Country Album of the Year Grammy Nominees Preview

From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton: Chris Stapleton released From A Room: Volume 1 back in May and has since sold 1.8 million albums. According to The Tennessean, he was the second-most-listened-to country artist of 2017. The record was Stapleton's sophomore release featuring his lead single, 'Either Way," and the GRAMMY-nominated track, 'Broken Halos."

Cosmic Hallelujah – Kenny Chesney: Kenny Chesney introduced the world to his sixteenth studio album, Cosmic Hallelujah, in October of 2016. The country superstar has released four singles since the record dropped including 'Noise," 'Setting the World on Fire," 'Bar at the End of the World," and 'All the Pretty Girls." Chesney recently revealed to Billboard that taking chances with Cosmic Hallelujah earned him this GRAMMY nomination.

Heart Break– Lady Antebellum: Fans waited three years for Lady Antebellum's 2017 release of Heart Break. The country trio's 13-track collection features their lead single and latest summer jam, 'You Look Good." People Country reported that the album title was Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood, and Hillary Scott's nod to their hiatus. Read about the other nominees here.