Motorhead Stars Reuniting For Lemmy Tribute Shows

"It's on the cards, but it's just gonna be a few select shows. We're not gonna be touring with it," Campbell tells Rock Talk With Mitch Lafon. "We're gonna get these people involved and [we have to allow for] their schedules as well. We'll just do some special shows worldwide, which will be good - a tribute to Lem and to the band maybe, yeah. But it wouldn't be an ongoing thing. Everyone's too busy. But [we want to] do something special. We're still trying to work on that now."

Lemmy died in December of 2015 from prostate cancer, a cardiac arrhythmia, and congestive heart failure at the age of 70, a few months after the release of the group's 22nd studio album, "Bad Magic."

"What I have said since Lemmy's passing is, 'Of course'," Dee told Billboard last fall about the concept of tribute shows while promoting the group's "Under Cover" collection, which featured Motorhead's take on classics recorded by The Ramones, Metallica, Judas Priest, The Rolling Stones and more. "There is a possibility of doing that when the time is right to do it. If you love New York pizza and you haven't had any New York pizza in several years, you're going to crave that. One day there is maybe going to be a craving for something like this and when there is a craving for it, we have to do it in a proper way." Read more here.