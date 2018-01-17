Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Queen, Bowie, Stones, Aerosmith Among Grammy Hall Of Fame Inductees
01-17-2018
.
Queen

(hennemusic) Legendary albums by Queen, Nirvana and Jimi Hendrix and singles by Aerosmith, David Bowie and The Rolling Stones are among the inductees into the 2018 Grammy Hall Of Fame.

Queen's 1975 effort, "A Night At The Opera", Nirvana's 1991 smash, "Nevermind", Jimi Hendrix's 1970 set "Band Of Gypsys" and Mike Oldfield's 1973 classic, "Tubular Bells", are the rock albums selected for entry by The Recording Academy alongside singles by Aerosmith ("Dream On"), David Bowie ("Space Oddity") and The Rolling Stones ("Paint It Black").

The rockers are joined by a host of classic recordings that include works by Sam Cooke, The Four Tops, Johnny Cash, Linda Ronstadt, Public Enemy and Louis Armstrong, among others as part of the annual list of 25 records that are at least 25 years old and honored for their qualitative or historical significance.

"The Grammy Hall Of Fame strives to embody the changing climate of music throughout these past decades, always acknowledging the diversity of musical expression for which the Academy has become known," says Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "Iconic and inspiring, these recordings are an integral part of our musical, social, and cultural history, and we are proud to have added them to our growing catalog."

Queen's fourth album, "A Night At The Opera" delivered the group's groundbreaking classic, "Bohemian Rhapsody", earning the group their first No. 1 UK single and first US Top 5 record. Watch the video and see the full list here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Queen Music, DVDs, Books and more

Queen T-shirts and Posters

More Queen News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Queen, Bowie, Stones, Aerosmith Among Grammy Hall Of Fame Inductees

Queen To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

Queen's Return Was Inspired By Adam Lambert 2017 In Review

Rihanna Sparks Controversy With Queen Elizabeth Photos 2017 In Review

Josh Homme Apologizes For Kicking Photographer

New Director Hired For Freddie Mercury Biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Freddie Mercury 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Biopic Director Fired

QOTSA's Josh Homme Addresses 'Villains' Backlash

Queen's Return Was Inspired By Adam Lambert

Queen Stream The American Dream Documentary Clip


More Stories for Queen

Queen Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit- Previously-Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Track Streaming Online- Jack White Announces Boarding House Reach Tour- more

The Cranberries' Dolores O'Riordan Dead At 46- Motorhead Stars Reuniting For Lemmy Tribute Shows- Guns N' Roses' Long Delayed Album A Masterpiece Says Guitarist- more

Billy Joel Jams Foreigner Classics With Mick Jones And Lou Gramm- Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue- John Fogerty Upset By 'Proud Mary' Movie- more

Page Too:
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Welcome Surrogate Baby Girl- Seal Denies Former Neighbor's Sexual Assault Allegations- Justin Timberlake Releases Studio Footage- more

Migos Announce Release Date For 'Culture II'- Katy Perry To Present Minnie Mouse Walk of Fame Star- Lana Del Rey Guests On Borns' New Track 'Blue Madonna'- more

Carrie Underwood Premieres 'The Champion' Featuring Ludacris- Jay Rock Recruits Kendrick Lamar, Future, More for 'King's Dead'- Chris Stapleton, Troye Sivan 'SNL'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Previously-Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Track Streaming Online

Jack White Announces Boarding House Reach Tour

The Cranberries Dolores O'Riordan Cause of Death Under Investigation

Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album And Summer Tour

Vixen's Janet Gardner Recovering From Emergency Brain Surgery

Queen, Bowie, Stones, Aerosmith Among Grammy Hall Of Fame Inductees

Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen Release New Song

The Dead Daisies Announce New Album 'Burn It Down'

MGMT Announces New Album 'Like Dark Age' And Tour

Corrosion Of Conformity Release 'The Luddite' Video

New Found Glory, Bayside, The Movielife Announce Sick Tour

Black Veil Brides Release 'Wake Up' Video

Thirty Seconds To Mars Announce Camp Mars 2018 Details

Steve Hackett Releases 'El Nino' Live Video

Killen Streaming New Song 'Tired Of Being Broke'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Welcome Surrogate Baby Girl

Seal Denies Former Neighbor's Sexual Assault Allegations

Justin Timberlake Releases 'Man of the Woods' Studio Footage

Black Eyed Peas Perform 'Street Livin' On Late Night TV

Young Thug Releases New Track 'MLK'

Bleachers Release New Track 'Alfie's Song (Not So Typical Love Song)'

Selena Gomez's Mother Didn't Want Her To Work With Woody Allen

Greg Spero Leaves Halsey To Focus On New 'Tiny Room' Series

Lady Antebellum's Dave Haywood Shares Video Of Newborn Daughter

Jordan Davis Announces Album and Release New Video

Tegan Marie Announce New Single and Special Live Performances

Jonas Brothers Instagram Account Has Been Reactivated

Migos Announce Release Date For 'Culture II'

Katy Perry To Present Minnie Mouse Walk of Fame Star

Lana Del Rey Guests On Borns' New Track 'Blue Madonna'

'Jeopardy!' Contestant Confuses Jack White With Eminem

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.