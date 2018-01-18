U2 Announce Songs Of Experience Euro Tour

The trek will open in Berlin, Germany on August 31, with stops set for France, Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Italy and Holland before things wrap up in London on October 23.

Tickets for the announced shows will go on sale from Friday, January 26 and U2.com subscribers will be first in line in a pre-sale beginning Thursday, January 18 at 10:00 am and running through Saturday, January 20 at 5:00 pm

Additionally, fans who pre-ordered "Songs Of Experience" with participating retailers prior to November 30, 2017 are also eligible for a pre-sale opportunity for shows in the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Italy and Holland. Eligible fans will receive a unique code allowing access for a limited presale opportunity beginning Monday, January 22 at 9am through Wednesday. January 24 at 5pm subject to availability while supplies last and limited to 2 tickets per person (note: a code does not guarantee a ticket). Read more and see the announced dates and the promo video here.