Keith Urban Announces 'Graffiti U' Album And Tour

The intimate two-hour concert included a performance with Kelsea Ballerini, who will open the North American leg of the tour. During the show, the two country stars sang a cover of Camila Cabello's "Never Be the Same." See fan footage of their performance here.

Urban's 58-city tour kicks off on June 15 in St. Louis and runs through November 3 in Dallas. "I've been full-on writing, recording, collaborating and creating with some incredibly talented people for Graffiti U, a lot of whom I've never worked with before," Urban said in a press release. "I can hear how some of the songs will translate live already, which really makes putting on a new show so exhilarating and I loved having our fans included in the announcement of the tour because it's their tour too."

A new single from the upcoming project, "Parallel Line," is set to be released today (Jan. 19). Check out Keith's full tour itinerary here.