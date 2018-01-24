Def Leppard's Full Album Catalog Can Now Be Streamed

Frontman Joe Elliot says, "It is with a mixture of relief and euphoria that we now see our entire catalogue finally getting a digital release. Having embraced every other format with open arms, especially and more recently the re-emergence of vinyl, we're now going to be available to everyone everywhere and honestly, it's as exciting as the original releases were."

Phil Collen adds, "We felt we'd been left out of the digital party, but it's a thrill for us to finally accept the invitation and to be able to say 'Yeah, you can stream us, download us and hear us on all digital outlets.'" Read more here.