Jack White Bans Cell Phones At His Upcoming Tour Dates
(hennemusic) Jack White has announced a ban on cell phone use during his upcoming North American shows in support of his latest album, "Boarding House Reach." "PLEASE NOTE: this is a PHONE-FREE show. No photos, video or audio recording devices allowed," reads a statement posted by Live Nation that can be seen on every tour stop's ticket page. "We think you'll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON. "Upon arrival at the venue, all phones and other photo or video-capturing gizmos will be secured in a Yondr pouch that will be unlocked at the end of the show. You keep your pouch-secured phone on you during the show and, if needed, can unlock your phone at any time in a designated Yondr Phone Zone located in the lobby or concourse." "For those looking to do some social media postings, let us help you with that," adds the rocker. "Our official tour photographer will be posting photos and videos after the show at jackwhiteiii.com and the new Jack White Live Instagram account @officialjackwhitelive. Repost our photos & videos as much as you want and enjoy a phone-free, 100% human experience." It is not known, at this time, if the cell ban applies only to the singer's North American trek or if it will also be enforced during his brief European run that starts in late June. Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
