Pearl Jam Announce US Summer Stadium Dates
(hennemusic) Pearl Jam have announced a series of summer US dates as part of their 2018 live schedule. Following news that the group will play two shows in their hometown of Seattle, WA this August to benefit homeless initiatives in the city, the band have confirmed an August 13 appearance at Missoula, MT's Washington-Grizzly Stadium, as well as two nights at Chicago's Wrigley Field (Aug 18 & 20) and a pair of Boston's Fenway Park (Sep 2 & 4). Last fall, Pearl Jam released their concert film, "Let's Play Two", which was recorded over two shows at Wrigley Field and follows the Chicago Cubs' journey to their first World Series title in 108 years. For the 2018 summer concerts, fans can register for access to tickets through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program now through Tuesday, February 6 at 4 p.m. PT in advance of a verified fan pre-sale that begins Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. local time. Read more including the dates here.
For the 2018 summer concerts, fans can register for access to tickets through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program now through Tuesday, February 6 at 4 p.m. PT in advance of a verified fan pre-sale that begins Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. local time. Read more including the dates here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
