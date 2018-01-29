Eddie Van Halen Moves To Block Video Footage Release

The gossip web site reports that the footage features Eddie along with his brother Alex and son Wolfgang rehearsing. The legendary guitarist is said to have invited videographer, Andrew Bennett, to capture the footage for a possible DVD or video project but was unhappy with the results.

The site says that following a dispute over payment, Van Halen settled with Bennett in 2015 and acquired the rights to the footage but Eddie claims in legal documents that Bennett is attempting to sell the footage and released a trailer for it on his 5150vault.com website.

Read more details and watch the trailer at TMZ.