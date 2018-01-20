Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Guns N' Roses' Long Delayed Album A Masterpiece Says Guitarist (Week in Review)

.
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses' Long Delayed Album A Masterpiece Says Guitarist was a top story on Tuesday: (Gibson) While the Guns N' Roses reunion tour continues to span continents and sell tickets by the truckload, it's worth remembering some of the musicians who held down the fort in the band through the years that founder members Slash and Duff McKagan weren't there.

Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal is one such musician. The guitarist was part of the Axl Rose-led Guns N' Roses for eight years from 2006 to 2014 and played on the now infamous Chinese Democracy album. Speaking in a recent radio interview, Thal described the last Guns N' Roses album as a "masterpiece" and that "if you really break down everything that is going on in that record, there is so much. It's such a fragile balance of so many parts that works just right."

When asked what the greatest virtue for a rock guitarist is, Thal had a pretty simple answer: "Being on time. [Laughs] That's a tough one. The greatest virtue of any guitarist, I would say, is really just their ability to play well with others in a band and be a part of something where there's a machine that's bigger than any of us." Read more - here.

