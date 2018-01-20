|
Jonas Brothers Instagram Account Has Been Reactivated (Week in Review)
.
Jonas Brothers Instagram Account Has Been Reactivated was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) It's been almost five years since the Jonas Brothers' Instagram page went dormant -- the day the music died, so to speak. Curiously, that social media profile has come back from the dead and JoBros fans want to know what's up. Does the reappearance of their digital presence spell a reunion? Or have the promotional photos from 2013 been revived for posterity? Since the band broke up in 2013, all three Jonas Brothers have pursued independent projects. Nick, of course, established himself as a heartthrob solo act with hits like "Jealous" and "Close." He has collaborated with Tove Lo, Demi Lovato, Shania Twain and more. Joe's band DNCE has charted a roster of hits, while Kevin launched the E! reality series Married to Jonas. Read more - here.
Does the reappearance of their digital presence spell a reunion? Or have the promotional photos from 2013 been revived for posterity? Since the band broke up in 2013, all three Jonas Brothers have pursued independent projects. Nick, of course, established himself as a heartthrob solo act with hits like "Jealous" and "Close."
He has collaborated with Tove Lo, Demi Lovato, Shania Twain and more. Joe's band DNCE has charted a roster of hits, while Kevin launched the E! reality series Married to Jonas. Read more - here.
• Dirty Heads Release 'Celebrate' Music Video
• Nina Simone's First Recordings To Be Released Next Month
• Def Leppard and Journey Announce North American Arena Tour
• Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Posts Heartfelt Tribute
• Chris Cornell and the Foo Fighters Lead Rock Grammy Nominations
• Squirrel Nut Zippers Announce First New Album In 18 Years
• Fall Out Boy's The Late Show Performance Goes Online
• Guns N' Roses Recap Reunion Tour Leg With New Video
• Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Club Show
• Judas Priest Preview Their New Song 'Spectre'
• Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour
• Spinal Tap's Derek Smalls Recruits Guitar Greats For New Album
• Singled Out: Legend of The Seagullmen (Tool and Mastodon)
• Royal Blood's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online
• The Afghan Whigs and Built To Spill Announce Tour
• Paris Jackson Get Emotional When Meeting Paul McCartney
• Maren Morris Does Cover Of Deanna Carter's 'Strawberry Wine'
• Eminem, Dave Matthews, Childish Gambino Lead Grammy Concerts
• Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Have Rare Nashville Snowball Fight
• Kodak Black Arrested In Florida On Several Charges
• Future A Producer For The 'Super Fly' Remake
• Diddy Pledges $200,000 To French Montana's 'Unforgettable'
• Luis Fonsi Leads Song of the Year Grammy Awards Nominees
• Watch Macklemore Play 'Three Words' In New Online Video
• Offset of Migos Addresses Controversial Verse
• Keith Urban Announces 'Graffiti U' Album And Tour
• Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video
• Jason Aldean Announces Tour With Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina
• Pharrell Will Perform at 2018 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show
• Maroon 5 Release Snapchat Filled 'Wait' Video
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
• The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman
• Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels
• iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.