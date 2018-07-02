Dave Grohl Addresses Idea Of Replacing Neil Peart In Rush

The iconic band are inactive following what is believed to be their last major tour due to Peart's desire to retire from the road. But last year a rumor that frontman Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson was sparked by radio personality Eddie Trunk, who later admitted it was just rumor and speculation, according to UCR.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stones, Grohl was asked what he would do if Lee and Lifeson asked him to take Peart's place and he responded, "I would say, 'I'm not physically or musically capable, but thanks for the offer.'

"Neil Peart, that's a whole other animal, another species of drummer. I know the arrangements, but I'm like Meg White to Neil Peart. And she's one of my favorite drummers! She's my daughter's favorite drummer, too. My daughter plays drums to two types of music: White Stripes and AC/DC. I'm like, 'That's exactly what you need to be doing.'"

The question may have arisen from the fact that Grohl and Foo Fighter's Taylor Hawkins took the stage with them when Rush received their long over due induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Watch the jam here.