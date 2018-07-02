News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Dave Grohl Addresses Idea Of Replacing Neil Peart In Rush
07-02-2018
.

It is hard to imagine the band Rush without legendary drummer Neil Peart but that was an idea recently proposed to Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl.

The iconic band are inactive following what is believed to be their last major tour due to Peart's desire to retire from the road. But last year a rumor that frontman Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson was sparked by radio personality Eddie Trunk, who later admitted it was just rumor and speculation, according to UCR.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stones, Grohl was asked what he would do if Lee and Lifeson asked him to take Peart's place and he responded, "I would say, 'I'm not physically or musically capable, but thanks for the offer.'

"Neil Peart, that's a whole other animal, another species of drummer. I know the arrangements, but I'm like Meg White to Neil Peart. And she's one of my favorite drummers! She's my daughter's favorite drummer, too. My daughter plays drums to two types of music: White Stripes and AC/DC. I'm like, 'That's exactly what you need to be doing.'"

The question may have arisen from the fact that Grohl and Foo Fighter's Taylor Hawkins took the stage with them when Rush received their long over due induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Watch the jam here.

MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

T-shirts and Posters

More News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Dave Grohl Addresses Idea Of Replacing Neil Peart In Rush

Limited Edition Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction' 3D Vinyl Coming

AC/DC's Malcolm Young Being Honored With Signature Guitar

Yes To Be Joined By Former Singer At Upcoming 50th Anniversary Shows

The Killers To Play Special Intimate Show

Robert Plant and Roger Waters O2 Silver Clef Winners

Joe Bonamassa Releases 'Redemption' Video and Announces Album

The Band Expand 'Music From Big Pink' For 50th Anniversary

Gemini Syndrome And Code Red Riot Announce Summer Tour


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Dave Grohl Addresses Idea Of Replacing Neil Peart In Rush- Limited Edition Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction' 3D Vinyl Coming- AC/DC's Malcolm Young Being Honored- more

Legendary KISS Artist Receives Huge Surprise At Expo- Led Zeppelin Streaming Track From Upcoming Deluxe Reissue- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guest On New Code Orange Track- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'- Public Memorial Announced For Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain- more

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move- Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Dave Grohl Addresses Idea Of Replacing Neil Peart In Rush

Limited Edition Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction' 3D Vinyl Coming

AC/DC's Malcolm Young Being Honored With Signature Guitar

Yes To Be Joined By Former Singer At Upcoming 50th Anniversary Shows

The Killers To Play Special Intimate Show

Robert Plant and Roger Waters O2 Silver Clef Winners

Joe Bonamassa Releases 'Redemption' Video and Announces Album

The Band Expand 'Music From Big Pink' For 50th Anniversary

Gemini Syndrome And Code Red Riot Announce Summer Tour

King Crimson Icon David Cross Releases New Collaborative Album

Singled Out: Every Hour Kills' Fragile Machine

Legendary KISS Artist Receives Huge Surprise At Expo

Led Zeppelin Streaming Track From Upcoming Deluxe Reissue

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guest On New Code Orange Track

Judas Priest Jam Classic Song With Glenn Tipton

Creedence Clearwater Revival Release Video For Classic Hit

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.