Paul McCartney Announce Freshen Up Tour

McCartney will be launching the Freshen Up tour dates in his native country in support of his forthcoming album "Egypt Station," which is set to hit stores on September 7th.

These dates join his previously announced Canadian dates this September. He had this to say, "There's nothing like performing in front of your home crowd - especially when it's been a while. I can't wait to finish the year on such a high by partying in Liverpool, Glasgow and London.

"We've freshened up the show since our last time round and we are excited to get to play some of our new songs along side some of the favorites."

Paul McCartney Freshen Up Tour Dates:

Sep 17: Quebec City, QC The Videotron Centre

Sep 20: Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Sep 28: Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place

Sep 30: Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Dec 12: Liverpool, UK Echo Arena

Dec 14: Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro

Dec 16: London, UK O2 Arena