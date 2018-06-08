|
Guns N' Roses Add New Stadium Date To Fall Tour
(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses have added a November 29th date in Johannesburg, South Africa to the fall run of their Not In This Lifetime world tour featuring reunion of Slash, Axl Rose and Duff McKagan. Presales for the Johannesburg concert are underway now with general public tickets on sale starting Friday, June 7 at 9 AM local time. On June 29, the band will release multiple expanded reissues of their 1987 album debut, "Appetite For Destruction", featuring memorabilia and dozens of previously-unreleased songs. See all of the announced dates here.
