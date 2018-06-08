News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Guns N' Roses Add New Stadium Date To Fall Tour
06-08-2018
.
Guns N' Roses

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses have added a November 29th date in Johannesburg, South Africa to the fall run of their Not In This Lifetime world tour featuring reunion of Slash, Axl Rose and Duff McKagan.

The show at the city's FNB Stadium marks the latest addition to the group's 2018 schedule, which opened in Berlin, Germany on June 3. The Johannesburg event will follow previously-announced concerts in Asia and a November 25 appearance at the Formula 1 2018 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the United Arab Emirates.

Presales for the Johannesburg concert are underway now with general public tickets on sale starting Friday, June 7 at 9 AM local time. On June 29, the band will release multiple expanded reissues of their 1987 album debut, "Appetite For Destruction", featuring memorabilia and dozens of previously-unreleased songs. See all of the announced dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Guns N' Roses MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Guns N' Roses T-shirts and Posters

More Guns N' Roses News

