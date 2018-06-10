News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Fleetwood Mac Guitarist Dead At 68
06-10-2018
Fleetwood Mac

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan died on Friday (June 8th), according to a social media post by band cofounder and namesake Mick Fleetwood. An official cause of death has not been revealed. He was 68 years old.

Kirwan was a member of Fleetwood Mac from 1968 through 1972 and recorded several albums with the group including 1969's "Then Play On," 970's Kiln House, Future Games (1971) and Bare Trees (1972).

Mick Fleetwood shared the sad news with fans. He wrote, "Danny Kirwan May 13, 1950 - June 8, 2018. Today was greeted by the sad news of the passing of Danny Kirwan in London, England.

"Danny was a huge force in our early years. His love for the Blues led him to being asked to join Fleetwood Mac in 1968, where he made his musical home for many years.

"Danny's true legacy, in my mind, will forever live on in the music he wrote and played so beautifully as a part of the foundation of Fleetwood Mac, that has now endured for over fifty years.

"Thank you, Danny Kirwan. You will forever be missed! ~Mick Fleetwood and Fleetwood Mac"

Rock has written a detailed look at his career that can be read here.

