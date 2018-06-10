News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Who's Roger Daltrey Launches Symphonic Tommy Tour
06-10-2018
.
Roger Daltrey

(hennemusic) The Who's frontman Roger Daltrey launched his symphonic "Tommy" tour of the US in Bethel, NY on June 8, and video from opening night is available online.

Daltrey performed The Who's 1969 rock opera in its entirety at the Bethel Woods Center For The Arts, where he was joined by members of The Who's touring band and the Hudson Valley Philharmonic conducted by Keith Levinson.

"Tommy" was followed by a three-number encore that included the title track to 1978's "Who Are You", the 1971 classic, "Baba O'Riley", and closed with "Always Heading Home", the last song on Daltrey's new solo album, "As Long As I Have You."

Daltrey's month-long series of summer US shows sees the singer performing "Tommy" in its entirety alongside some of the most prestigious orchestras in the United States, including the Boston Pops, the New York Pops and the Nashville Symphony.

"I'm really looking forward to singing Tommy, not only with my great backing group, but also some of the finest orchestras in the country," said Daltrey prior to the tour launch. "Pete Townshend's rock music is particularly suited to being embellished by the sounds that an orchestra can add to the band. With the arrangements written by David Campbell, it should make a memorable night of entertainment for all those who love the arts." Check out video from the opening show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Roger Daltrey News

