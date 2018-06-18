Korn To Skip 'Dumb' Songs At Follow The Leader Anniversary Shows

The numetal pioneers have announced that they will be playing some west coast 20th anniversary shows in September to celebrate their third studio effort (12th at the Masonic in San Francisco, 13th at the Palladium in Los Angeles, and 15 that the Pearl Theater in Las Vegas.)

The announcement sparked speculation that the band would play their album in full during the shows but Davis said in a new interview with 93.3 WMMR that will be skipping a couple of the tracks.

He explained, "We're not gonna do it in its entirety. There's a couple of songs that are just dumb [laughs], that we don't wanna play. We were really drunk when we made 'em. But we're gonna play the majority of the record."