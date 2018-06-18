News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Oasis Hit Milestone With 'Don't Look Back In Anger'
06-18-2018
.
Oasis

(hennemusic) Oasis' 1995 classic, "Don't Look Back In Anger", is among the latest singles to pass the one million sales milestone in the band's native UK. The fifth single from the band's second album, "(What's The Story) Morning Glory?" - and first to feature lead vocals by guitarist Noel Gallagher instead of singer Liam Gallagher - was a No. 1 single in the country upon its original release.

According to The Official Charts Company, the Oasis smash joins hits by Rick Astley ("Never Gonna Give You Up"), Coldplay ("Paradise"), and LMFAO ("Sexy & I Know It") as the latest additions to the UK's one million single sales mark club, which now totals just 175 songs.

While it has remained popular with the British public since its release, "Don't Look Back In Anger" returned to prominence in recent years: following a performance of the song by Ariana Grande and Coldplay's Chris Martin at the One Love Manchester benefit concert last year - a tribute to victims of the Manchester terror attack - the tune returned to the Official Singles Chart Top 40 at No. 25.

"Don't Look Back In Anger" is Oasis' second UK million-seller after "Wonderwall.", which also appeared on "(What's The Story) Morning Glory?" Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

