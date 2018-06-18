News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rolling Stones Release Promo Video For New Box Set
06-18-2018
.
Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones can be seen in a new promotional video that they have revealed unboxing the just-released box set, "The Studio Albums Vinyl Collection 1971-2016."

The project, which can be ordered here, features 15 records - from 1971's "Sticky Fingers" to 2016's "Blue & Lonesome" - pressed on heavyweight 180-gram black vinyl in an individually-numbered, limited-edition package that presents the records in faithful and intricate original packaging replications, including the original Andy Warhol-designed "Sticky Fingers" album with a working zipper and a hidden image underneath.

Spread across 20 LPs, all 15 records have been remastered and cut at half-speed at Abbey Road Studios by engineer Miles Showell from vinyl specific original tape transfers designed to get the very best possibly sound from the format.

This process involves the master source being played back at precisely half its recorded speed while the cutting lathe is similarly turned at half the desired playback speed - allowing the cutting head twice the time to cut the intricate groove while providing more audio accuracy than ever before.

Each album includes a download card for HD digital redemption of the catalog and includes a numbered certificate of authentication. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

