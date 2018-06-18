News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Young The Giant And Lights Announce North American Tour
06-18-2018
.
Young the Giant

Young the Giant have announced new North American fall headline tour that will feature support from Lights and follows the group's summer trek across the continent.

The new fall dates are set to kick off on October 25th in Grand Rapids, MI at the 20 Monroe Live and will be concluding on November 16th in Washington, DC at Anthem.

The band will be hitting the road for summer full of shows, mostly music festival appearances, beginning with the Elysian Search Party in Seattle on June 30th and finishing up with a show at the Silverado Resort & Spa in Napa on October 5th.

Summer Tour Dates:
SUN June 30 - Seattle, WA - Elysian Search Party
FRI July 13 - Prior Lake, MN - Lakefront Music Fest
SAT July 21 - New York, NY - Rumsey Playfield
SAT September 1 - Boston, MA - Rock the Roots
September 14-16 - Denver, CO - Grandoozy Festival
September 14-16 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest
TUE September 18 - Bethlehem, PA - Yuengling Summer Concert Series
FRI September 21 - lthaca, NY - Cayuga Sound
SAT September 22 - Roanoke, VA - Budweiser Summer Series
SUN September 30 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana
FRI October 5 - Napa, CA - Silverado Resort & Spa

North American Headline Dates:
THU October 25 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
FRI October 26 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
SAT October 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Coca Cola Roxy
TUE October 30 - Nashville, TN - Ryman
FRI November 2 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
SAT November 3 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
SUN November 4 - Richmond, VA - The National
TUE November 6 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
THU November 8 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
FRI November 9 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
SAT November 10 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
SUN November 11 - Providence, RI - The Strand
TUE November 13 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
WED November 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
FRI November 16 - Washington, DC - Anthem

