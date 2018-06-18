Young The Giant And Lights Announce North American Tour

The new fall dates are set to kick off on October 25th in Grand Rapids, MI at the 20 Monroe Live and will be concluding on November 16th in Washington, DC at Anthem.

The band will be hitting the road for summer full of shows, mostly music festival appearances, beginning with the Elysian Search Party in Seattle on June 30th and finishing up with a show at the Silverado Resort & Spa in Napa on October 5th.

Summer Tour Dates:

SUN June 30 - Seattle, WA - Elysian Search Party

FRI July 13 - Prior Lake, MN - Lakefront Music Fest

SAT July 21 - New York, NY - Rumsey Playfield

SAT September 1 - Boston, MA - Rock the Roots

September 14-16 - Denver, CO - Grandoozy Festival

September 14-16 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

TUE September 18 - Bethlehem, PA - Yuengling Summer Concert Series

FRI September 21 - lthaca, NY - Cayuga Sound

SAT September 22 - Roanoke, VA - Budweiser Summer Series

SUN September 30 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana

FRI October 5 - Napa, CA - Silverado Resort & Spa

North American Headline Dates:

THU October 25 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

FRI October 26 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

SAT October 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Coca Cola Roxy

TUE October 30 - Nashville, TN - Ryman

FRI November 2 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

SAT November 3 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

SUN November 4 - Richmond, VA - The National

TUE November 6 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

THU November 8 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

FRI November 9 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

SAT November 10 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

SUN November 11 - Providence, RI - The Strand

TUE November 13 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

WED November 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

FRI November 16 - Washington, DC - Anthem