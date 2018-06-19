News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Tommy Lee And Son Celebrate Father's Day With Online Feud
06-19-2018
.
Motley Crue

Former Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and his son Brandon celebrated Father's Day this year by reigniting their feud, which had previously resulted in violence between the two back in March.

Lee claimed that his son Brandon had knocked him unconscious and the feud reignited after the drummer posted a Father's Day message on Instagram which led to his son sharing (and later removing) video that showed Lee after the alleged knock out.

Tommy posted to Instagram and said the feared he had "failed as a father, because my kids don't know the value of things. If they break something, they don't care because they know they'll just get a new one, if they hurt someone, they don't care because so many people tell them it's OK. I never wanted this for my kids."

Brandon then responded with this comment, "If you think we're so bad (which I can assure you we are not) then you should have showed up to a few more BDays and baseball games." He added, "Remember what happened last time you said this sh*t? night night."

The younger Lee then shared a video of his father following the alleged knock out incident from March with the caption "Look a little sleepy there Tommy." The post had been removed by press time. Read more details here.

Motley Crue MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Motley Crue T-shirts and Posters

More Motley Crue News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Tommy Lee And Son Celebrate Father's Day With Online Feud

Motley Crue Getting Limited Edition KnuckleBonz Treatment

Tommy Lee Quits Twitter Following Drama With Son

Motley Crue Star Claims Son Knocked Him Unconscious

Velvet Revolver, Anthrax, Motley Crue Star Lead AC/DC Bon Scott Tribute

Motley Crue Biopic May Star Game of Thrones Actor

Machine Gun Kelly To Play Tommy Lee In Motley Crue Biopic

John Corabi Revisits Motley Crue Album With New Live Release

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Undergoes Hip Placement Surgery 2017 In Review

Geoff Tate Insulted By Motley Crue Comparison 2017 In Review


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts- Slash Announces New Album and North American Tour- Tommy Lee And Son Celebrate Father's Day With Online Feud- more

Blink-182 Postpone Shows Due To Travis Barker Blood Clots- Iommi Endorses Special Black Sabbath Reunion Idea- Korn To Skip 'Dumb' Songs At Anniversary Shows- more

Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters- Megadeth Play Classic Song Live For First Time In Decades- Ghost And Deep Purple Help Honor Metallica- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music- Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates- Guns N' Roses- more

Page Too: 3 Doors Down Star Arrested- Metallica Give Away Polar Music Prize Winnings- Iron Maiden Singer's Warplanes Diaries- Plain White T's Stream Two New Songs- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts

Slash Announces New Album and North American Tour

Tommy Lee And Son Celebrate Father's Day With Online Feud

Jack White Adds New American Tour Dates

Foo Fighters Full Pinkpop Festival Headline Set Video Streaming Online

Megadeth David Ellefson Announces Storyteller Tour

Chris Cornell's Daughter Shares Duet Of Prince Cover For Father's Day tribute

Alice Cooper Talks Forming Group With Joe Perry And Johnny Depp

Joe Satriani Was Hurt By Ritchie Blackmore Criticisms

Alice In Chains Add New Leg To North American Tour

Skeletonwitch Streaming New Song 'When Paradise Fades'

The Icarus Line Must Die Film Premiere Announced

My Morning Jacket's Jim James Unplugging For Fall Tour

Bleeding Through Frontman Calls Out The 'Bring Me The Horizon Effect'

Singled Out: Doomsday Outlaw's Bring It On Home

Blink-182 Postpone Shows Due To Travis Barker Blood Clots

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.