Tommy Lee And Son Celebrate Father's Day With Online Feud

Lee claimed that his son Brandon had knocked him unconscious and the feud reignited after the drummer posted a Father's Day message on Instagram which led to his son sharing (and later removing) video that showed Lee after the alleged knock out.

Tommy posted to Instagram and said the feared he had "failed as a father, because my kids don't know the value of things. If they break something, they don't care because they know they'll just get a new one, if they hurt someone, they don't care because so many people tell them it's OK. I never wanted this for my kids."

Brandon then responded with this comment, "If you think we're so bad (which I can assure you we are not) then you should have showed up to a few more BDays and baseball games." He added, "Remember what happened last time you said this sh*t? night night."

The younger Lee then shared a video of his father following the alleged knock out incident from March with the caption "Look a little sleepy there Tommy." The post had been removed by press time. Read more details here.