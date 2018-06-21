News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rolling Stones Rock Classic Song With James Bay
06-21-2018
Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones were joined by UK singer James Bay for a performance of their 1978 classic, "Beast Of Burden", during a June 19 concert at London's Twickenham Stadium.

Bay was the opening act for the final show of the UK leg of the Stones' No Filter European tour - which marked the band's first appearances in their native land in five years - and the young rocker was thrilled to be a part of the event.

"This band have probably shaped the way I make music and perform more than anyone else," posted Bay on his social media sites. "Their relentless passion and energy on stage is so inspiring. I can't believe last night was real. Thank you."

Following the fan-voted "Bitch", Bay's guest slot landed in the middle of the Stones 19-song set of classics. "Thank you for a great night Twickenham, and special thanks to James Bay," posted the band.

The 14-show series now heads to play stops in Germany, France and the Czech Republic before the trek's finale in Warsaw, Poland on July 8. Watch video from the jam here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

