Rolling Stones Rock Classic Song With James Bay

06-21-2018

.

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones were joined by UK singer James Bay for a performance of their 1978 classic, "Beast Of Burden", during a June 19 concert at London's Twickenham Stadium.



Bay was the opening act for the final show of the UK leg of the Stones' No Filter European tour - which marked the band's first appearances in their native land in five years - and the young rocker was thrilled to be a part of the event.



"This band have probably shaped the way I make music and perform more than anyone else," posted Bay on his social media sites. "Their relentless passion and energy on stage is so inspiring. I can't believe last night was real. Thank you."



Following the fan-voted "Bitch", Bay's guest slot landed in the middle of the Stones 19-song set of classics. "Thank you for a great night Twickenham, and special thanks to James Bay," posted the band.



The 14-show series now heads to play stops in Germany, France and the Czech Republic before the trek's finale in Warsaw, Poland on July 8. Watch video from the jam here.