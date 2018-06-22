Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost

Bowld replaced founding member Michael "Moose" Thomas in 2016, first as a touring member of the group, before becoming the permanent replacement in 2017. He tells AltPress that around the time that he took the gig, he was offered a spot in Ghost.

"At the end of 2016, I got asked to join another band, which I didn't want to do- a band called Ghost. It just didn't feel right," he said. That promoted frontman Matt Tuck to joke, "Sorry, Jase, I think you dropped that name there!"

Jason found his musical home instead with BFMV. He explained, "Matt called me at the end of 2015. A week turned into a month, a month turned into three months and here I am. It feels like a natural progression. Sh*t happens in bands all the time, and you just have to move on with it. I'm the new drummer and loving it, quite frankly."