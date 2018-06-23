Linkin Park Learn Even Great Singers Can Not Replace Chester

The surviving members of the band were joined by the likes of Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows, Korn's Jonathan Davis, Bush's Gavin Rossdale and more during the special event.

Shinoda tells Rolling Stone, "The week after the show, I was listening back and going, 'God, these people were all really great singers and none of them were Chester'... It became obvious that you can't just hire some schmuck to get up there and sing with us, 'cause they won't be able to hit half the stuff."