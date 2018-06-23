News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Linkin Park Learn Even Great Singers Can Not Replace Chester
06-23-2018
Linkin Park

Linkin Park were joined by some of the biggest singers in the current rock scene for a special tribute show to Chester Bennington last October and Mike Shinoda says that made them realize just how hard he will be to replace.

The surviving members of the band were joined by the likes of Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows, Korn's Jonathan Davis, Bush's Gavin Rossdale and more during the special event.

Shinoda tells Rolling Stone, "The week after the show, I was listening back and going, 'God, these people were all really great singers and none of them were Chester'... It became obvious that you can't just hire some schmuck to get up there and sing with us, 'cause they won't be able to hit half the stuff."

Linkin Park MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Linkin Park T-shirts and Posters

More Linkin Park News

