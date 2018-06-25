Paul McCartney Breaks Out Beatles Classics For Carpool Karaoke

(hennemusic) Paul McCartney can be seen rocking classics by The Beatles on the latest edition of Carpool Karaoke on CBS-TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden. Fans that missed the broadcast can watch it online.



The episode sees the host head to Liverpool for a special day with McCartney spent exploring the city of Paul's youth, visiting the childhood home where he wrote music with John Lennon while the pair drive around singing iconic songs by The Beatles.



The rocker's guest appearance coincides with word of a new album, "Egypt Station", due this September, and the release of a pair of A-side singles, "Come On To Me" and "I Don't Know."



Following the premier of the McCartney episode on his June 21 broadcast - which also saw Dave Grohl guest alongside actress Sophie Turner and a performance by the Foo Fighters and came during a rare week of programs from Central Hall Westminster in London - Corden shared the footage via social media, writing: "Ok, so here it is. Quite possibly the best #CarpoolKaraoke we've done so far. I hope you like it. I'll never ever forget it."



The Beatles legendary 1968 animated film, "Yellow Submarine", is returning to cinemas across the North America, the UK and Ireland this summer to celebrate the project's 50th anniversary. Watch the Carpool Karaoke segment here.