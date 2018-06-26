Third Eye Blind Share Track By Track For Upcoming Covers EP 06-26-2018

. (Kid Logic) Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins has released a track by track for the cover songs that will be featured in their new brand new "Thanks for Everything" covers EP. The new EP will feature the band's renditions of songs from Bon Iver, Queens of the Stone Age, Santigold, Tim Buckley and more and is set to hit stores on August 24th. The band shared a short promo video for the effort here.



We were sent the following details: "In gratitude and support for all that inspires us, we offer this little album," says Stephan Jenkins. The project came together in the fall of 2017 while on tour, where Third Eye Blind has been finding joy and sanctuary by visiting local museums and galleries and booking time across the US and Europe - Ardent Studios in Memphis, a friend's house in Malibu, Hedgehog in Düsseldorf -to record songs they love.



These mini recording sessions became celebrations of these artists. "The idea with this EP was to amplify some of that music and art, and in doing so, catch inspiration for our next album." Proceeds from Thank You for Everything will be donated to one of their favorites, the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh.



The album art is a collaboration with Queens native Uncutt ("Protect Your Heart") and Warhol's Skull (1976). "It's a visual version of what we're doing with these artist's songs. We find art or music in one place, and then we take it someplace else. In both cases, I hope it will yield renewed interest in the originals," adds Stephan. Here's Jenkins on the music behind Thanks for Everything:



"Ten" (Happy Diving) "Happy Diving sounds like a 17 year-old skater with a cast on the wrist and hair in the eyes blithe fully flying blind and smiling into a half pipe. The band is carefree and careening, and luxuriating in effortless energy, and I wanted that feeling to inhabit me. "I absolutely want to shag the drummer," my friend said. "Are they doing guitarmony?" I said. This is like bliss core Thin Lizzy. They broke up shortly after. It bothers me how so few people got to hear their music. Here's our remedy. We tracked this somewhere in Europe with big smiles on our faces."



"This Is Not Our Parade" (Santigold) "Some songs let you see the whole landscape. Exotic, dark and cool. I heard a rave in that song that could burst out. This was one take with everyone in the same room in Memphis at a day off at the famous Ardent Studios."



"Song of the Siren" (Tim Buckley) "This has to go on any list of best song ever written. Elizabeth Fraser is also my favorite singer of all time and of course her version is definitive."



"Joke" (Chastity Belt) "We saw Chastity Belt at a club in Berlin. The drummer had a broken shoulder. No matter, she had a quiet style anyway. In the studio, I came to grips with what a great singer Julia Shapiro is. She's Nico of the Northwest, plus she does that cool sh*t on the guitar."



"In the Fade" (Queens of the Stone Age)"It was pure joy to spend the afternoon fanning out on Queens of the Stone Age."



"Blood Bank" (Bon Iver) When I listen to Justin Vernon, I feel like a better person. I feel pure and authentic and sure of my convictions. I've been captivated by "Blood Bank" since I first heard it. I'm so in the landscape of the song, it's as if I'm in a movie when I'm singing it. "Blood Bank" would be a really good movie-definitely shot on 16 mm film. We recorded it in Düsseldorf. Kid Logic submitted this story.

It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission. Third Eye Blind MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more Third Eye Blind T-shirts and Posters More Third Eye Blind News Share this article



Related Stories



Third Eye Blind Share Track By Track For Upcoming Covers EP Third Eye Blind Surprised 'Semi-Charmed Life' Was A Hit Third Eye Blind Announce 'Summer Gods' Tour

