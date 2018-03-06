Avenged Sevenfold Announce End of the World Summer Tour

The tour will be kicking off on July 22 in Mansfield, MA. The tour rolls through Sept. 2, when the rockers pull up in Dallas, TX. Avenged Sevenfold vocalist M. Shadows had the following to say:

"We see this tour as an opportunity to create an event with special bands and different generations of rock fans. From the moment you arrive at the venue until the last note is played, we're hoping to give you the time of your life." See the dates here.