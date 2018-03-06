|
Avenged Sevenfold Announce End of the World Summer Tour
.
(Radio.com) Avenged Sevenfold have announced that they will be launching the End of the World Tour this summer across North America that will also feature Three Days Grace and Prophets Of Rage. The tour will be kicking off on July 22 in Mansfield, MA. The tour rolls through Sept. 2, when the rockers pull up in Dallas, TX. Avenged Sevenfold vocalist M. Shadows had the following to say: "We see this tour as an opportunity to create an event with special bands and different generations of rock fans. From the moment you arrive at the venue until the last note is played, we're hoping to give you the time of your life." See the dates here.
The tour will be kicking off on July 22 in Mansfield, MA. The tour rolls through Sept. 2, when the rockers pull up in Dallas, TX. Avenged Sevenfold vocalist M. Shadows had the following to say:
"We see this tour as an opportunity to create an event with special bands and different generations of rock fans. From the moment you arrive at the venue until the last note is played, we're hoping to give you the time of your life." See the dates here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.