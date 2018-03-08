News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Bon Jovi Release 'When We Were Us' Video
03-08-2018
.
Bon Jovi

(Radio.com) Bon Jovi's This House is Not For Sale is back on the charts. Specifically, the album is currently No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart [after a concert ticket bundle deal.[

What do you do when you have the #1 album in the country? Share a music video for the new song on said album, of course! 'When We Were Us" is one of just two new songs on the album's reissue, the other one being 'Walls."

Next week, Bon Jovi kicks off their North American tour beginning March 14 in Denver and wrapping May 15 in Washington, DC. The band will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on April 14. Watch the video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Bon Jovi Music, DVDs, Books and more

Bon Jovi T-shirts and Posters

More Bon Jovi News

Bon Jovi Music

