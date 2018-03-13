Alice In Chains Add New North American Tour Leg

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale Friday, March 16, with appearances in Kansas City, MO and Austin, TX available on Friday, March 23. Alice In Chains are currently putting the finishing touches on the much-anticipated follow-up to 2013's "The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here."

Due out later this year, the new album was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles with producer Nick Raskulinecz. In addition to the North American tour, Alice In Chains will perform in Europe this summer, as well. See all of their North American dates here.