The Who's Roger Daltrey Advises Fans To Wear Earplugs

"I am very, very deaf. I advise you all - all you rock-and-roll fans - take your f—ing earplugs to the gigs," the singer told a recent audience in Vegas (via The Mirror).

He did also reassure the crowd that he would keep on performing 'for a long time," because, 'I am lucky to be doing what I do - so thank you." Townshend has long suffered from hearing loss. Read more here.