The Who's Roger Daltrey Advises Fans To Wear Earplugs
(Radio.com) The Who's frontman Roger Daltrey told an audience at recent concert that he want them to wear earplugs so they do not suffer the same fate as him and his bandmater Pete Townshend . "I am very, very deaf. I advise you all - all you rock-and-roll fans - take your f—ing earplugs to the gigs," the singer told a recent audience in Vegas (via The Mirror). He did also reassure the crowd that he would keep on performing 'for a long time," because, 'I am lucky to be doing what I do - so thank you." Townshend has long suffered from hearing loss. Read more here.
