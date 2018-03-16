Elton John Getting All-Star Tribute Albums

Additionally, Elton recruited some of music's biggest stars to record two albums worth of covers from his long and hit-laden career. The first album, Revamp features pop, rock and urban acts. Ed Sheeran will cover "Candle In The Wind," Lady Gaga will take a stab at "Your Song" and Demi Lovato will step into the KiKi Dee part of "Don't Go Breakin' My Heart" opposite Q-Tip.

The second album, Restoration features a familiar cast of country characters, including Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, Little Big Town and the Brothers Osbourne. Legends of the genre like Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris and Willie Nelson will also appear on the album.

Miley Cyrus (who appeared with Elton at the GRAMMYs) appears on both Revamp and Restoration. On the former, she'll cover "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" and on the latter, she'll put her spin on "The B—- Is Back." Both albums will be available on April 6, see the complete tracklistings here.