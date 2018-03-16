Stone Temple Pilots Star Talks New Singer And Album

"I like to think everyone's playing has evolved with this record," he said. "Everyone has evolved into a new place and has gotten better. Robert [DeLeo, the band's bassist] actually said something about the album recently that was beautiful. He said, 'This record breathes resilience.'"

DeLeo also expressed admiration for how STP's new singer, Jeff Gutt, has integrated himself into the band. "I think … he wants to honor our catalog with the utmost dignity and respect, and he does just that," observed DeLeo. "For us, we're just as thrilled about delving into this new material with him. He's an extraordinary singer and we've very fortunate to have met one another." Read more here.