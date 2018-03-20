News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Who's Pete Townshend Saved Roger Daltrey's New Solo Album
03-20-2018
.
Roger Daltrey

(Radio.com) Pete Townshend saved the day. The Who's frontman Roger Daltrey has revealed that his forthcoming solo album, As Long As I Have You, almost didn't happen. According to the singer, it was his longtime partner in The Who, Pete Townshend, who made sure that it did.

"There was a time there when I didn't think I'd make it all," Daltrey revealed to MOJO on the album that was initially derailed when the singer contracted viral meningitis in 2015. 'But this incredible peace came over me. I'll never forget it."

When Daltrey went back to finish the album, those doubts returned. Enter Townshend to save the day. 'Pete was the one who convinced me that it was great," Daltrey confessed about As Long As I Have You, which features Townshend on seven tracks. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

