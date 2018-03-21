News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Sammy Hagar Previews Rock & Roll Road Trip Guest Lineup
03-21-2018
.
Sammy Hagar

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar is sharing a video preview of the guest lineup for the third season of the AXS TV series "Rock & Roll Road Trip." The show - which sees Hagar traveling the country to interview and often perform with some of the most popular and influential musicians in rock - will premiere on Sunday, April 8 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. with footage from the Fillmore in San Francisco from his fourth annual Acoustic-4-A-Cure benefit concert while featuring performances and conversations with Foo Fighters Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins, Mick Fleetwood, Bob Weir, and guitarists Steve Vai and Vic Johnson.

Along the way, Hagar will be joined by a 2018 lineup that includes The Who's Roger Daltrey; Canadian rockers Nickelback; Foreigner founder and guitarist Mick Jones; Judas Priest vocalist Rob Halford; Kings Of Chaos featuring Matt Sorum, Billy Duffy and Steve Stevens; Sarah McLachlan; Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo; Bad Company, Todd Rundgren and Blue Oyster Cult on the Rock Legends Cruise VI; a Mardi Gras special with celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse and New Orleans Jazz Fest legend Trombone Shorty; and Hagar supergroup The Circle.

"It's been a cool surprise how much we're all enjoying the interview part of this show because, as artists, what happens on stage or in the music studio is the easy/fun stuff and the interviews often feel like the work," says Hagar. "It's like when the camera lights go on and the questions start, that typical wall or guard is down because it's me on the other end and not a seasoned journalist asking the questions.

"So the flow is organic and its easy - to the point where we're both surprised how deep and real the conversations get - we're definitely forgetting the camera is even there and I think that's really connecting with the viewers, too." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Sammy Hagar Music, DVDs, Books and more

Sammy Hagar T-shirts and Posters

More Sammy Hagar News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Sammy Hagar Previews Rock & Roll Road Trip Guest Lineup

Sammy Hagar Previews New Season Of Rock & Roll Road Trip

Sammy Hagar Changes His Tune About Van Halen Reunion 2017 In Review

Sammy Hagar Pitched Van Halen Reunion Idea Once Again 2017 In Review

Sammy Hagar Shares His Van Halen Reunion Vision 2017 In Review

Sammy Hagar Reveals His Conditions For Van Halen Reunion 2017 In Review

Sammy Hagar's All Star Concert Film Hitting Movie Theaters

Sammy Hagar Features On New Ronnie Montrose Song Stream

Sammy Hagar Changes His Tune About Van Halen Reunion

Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie Coming To Theaters


More Stories for Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Paul Stanley Explains KISS Farewell Tour Move- Led Zeppelin Stream Classic Live Song Performance- Iron Maiden Plan Surprises For Fans On Legacy Tour- Sir Ringo- more

Foreigner's Mick Jones Wants To Record New Songs With Lou Gramm- Godsmack And Shinedown Teaming Up For Summer Tour- Blink-182 Announce Las Vegas Residency- more

Eagles Glenn Frey's Career Celebrated With Box Set- Nine Inch Nails Releasing New Music Soon Says Reznor- Guns N' Roses Duff McKagen Jams With AWOLNATION- more

Page Too:
Trey Songz Arrested For Alleged Felony Domestic Violence- Keith Urban Releasing New Song 'Coming Home' Feat. Julia Michaels- Drake Raps On N.E.R.D.' Remix- more

Fifth Harmony Are On Indefinite Hiatus- Rick Ross Returns To Stage Following Hospitalization- Hootie And The Blowfish Reuniting For Special Jason Aldean Show- more

Drake May Be Collaborating With Lauryn Hill- Jason Aldean Reveals New Album Title Song 'Rearview Town'- The Chainsmokers Stream New Track 'Everybody Hates Me'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Paul Stanley Explains KISS Farewell Tour Move

Led Zeppelin Stream Classic Live Song Performance

Iron Maiden Plan Surprises For Fans On Legacy Tour

Sir Ringo As Beatles' Legend Knighted By Prince William

Judas Priest Play 1978 Song Live for the First Time

Joe Bonamassa To Tribute Clapton, Beck and Page On New Album

Queens of the Stone Age, The Killers To Rock Elton John Tribute

Liam Gallagher Cancels Show After Cutting Lollapalooza Set Short

Sammy Hagar Previews Rock & Roll Road Trip Guest Lineup

Chester Bennington's Widow Promotes Five Signs For Singer's Birthday

Unearth Recruit Killswitch Engage Star For New Album

Frank Turner Looks Back On Early Marcus Mumford Memories

Singled Out: Brother Hawk's Quittin Time

Foreigner's Mick Jones Wants To Record New Songs With Lou Gramm

Godsmack And Shinedown Teaming Up For Summer Tour

Blink-182 Announce Their Very Own Las Vegas Residency

• more

Page Too News Stories
Trey Songz Arrested For Alleged Felony Domestic Violence

Keith Urban Releasing New Song 'Coming Home' Feat. Julia Michaels

Drake Raps On N.E.R.D.'s 'Lemon' Featuring Rihanna Remix

Beyonce and Jay-Z Expand Their OTR II Tour

Selena Gomez Slams 'Beauty Myth' In Social Media Video

Blake Shelton No Match For Jimmy Fallon On 'Name That Tune'

Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum Lead Additions To ACM Awards

Shawn Mendes Releasing New Song 'In My Blood'

Kelly Clarkson Releases 'I Don't Think About You' Video

Jason Aldean Releases Intimate 'You Make It Easy' Live Performance

SZA Shares Wisdom From Her Mother

Logic Confirms Split With Wife Jessica Andrea

Singled Out: The Tuten Brothers' Hallelujah

Fifth Harmony Announce They Are On Indefinite Hiatus

Rick Ross Returns To Stage Following Hospitalization

Hootie And The Blowfish Reuniting For Special Jason Aldean Show

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver

The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.