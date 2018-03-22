|
Lollapalooza Lead By Bruno Mars, The Weekend, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys
.
(Radio.com) The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Arctic Monkeys and Jack White have been announced as the headliners of this year's edition of Lollapalooza in Chicago. Dua Lipa, Travis Scott, Camila Cabello, The National, and Vampire Weekend are also set for the four-day Chicago fest, scheduled for the weekend of August 2-5. Other acts on the bill include Logic, St. Vincent, Post Malone, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Portugal. The Man, Tyler, The Creator, Odesza and Lykke Li. Read more here.
Dua Lipa, Travis Scott, Camila Cabello, The National, and Vampire Weekend are also set for the four-day Chicago fest, scheduled for the weekend of August 2-5.
Other acts on the bill include Logic, St. Vincent, Post Malone, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Portugal. The Man, Tyler, The Creator, Odesza and Lykke Li. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Glenn Tipton Returns To Judas Priest For Encore Performance
• Bruce Springsteen Adds Over 80 Shows To Broadway Run
• Panic! At The Disco Announce New Album and Release Say Amen Video
• Steven Tyler Day In Nashville For Film Festival Doc Premiere
• Snow Patrol Release 'Don't Give In' Video
• Liam Gallagher Announces North American Solo Tour
• Jack White CBS Radio On-Air Special Preview Released
• Pearl Jam Items From 'Do the Evolution' Video Being Sold Online
• Mark Knopfler Writing Songs For Local Hero Musical
• Singled Out: Octopus' Supernatural Alliance
• Paul Stanley Explains KISS Farewell Tour Move
• Led Zeppelin Stream Classic Live Song Performance
• Iron Maiden Plan Surprises For Fans On Legacy Tour
• Sir Ringo As Beatles' Legend Knighted By Prince William
• Judas Priest Play 1978 Song Live for the First Time
• Beyonce and Jay-Z Reportedly Working On Joint Project
• Lollapalooza Lead By Bruno Mars, The Weekend, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys
• Keith Urban Releases 'Coming Home' Featuring Julia Michaels
• Brad Paisley Hosting California Disaster Victims Benefit Concert
• Garth Brooks Inducts Chris Janson Into Grand Ole Opry
• Kelly Clarkson Talks Music Industry Sexism
• Dua Lipa Performs 'IDGAF' On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
• 'Chewbacca' Delivers Good News To Child Awaiting Heart Transplant
• G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla ign, Tour Announced
• Hip-Hop Video Vixens No Helped By MetToo Says Cardi B
• Iggy Azalea Performs 'Savior' On Late Night TV
• Machine Gun Kelly Song Gets Accidental Canine Remix
• Singled Out: Straw's Family And Friends
• Trey Songz Arrested For Alleged Felony Domestic Violence
• Keith Urban Releasing New Song 'Coming Home' Feat. Julia Michaels
• Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)
• Savannah Stopover Music Festival
• Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings
• Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition
• Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland
• Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red
• The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek
• The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View
• Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum
• Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls
• Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life
• Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.