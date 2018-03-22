Lollapalooza Lead By Bruno Mars, The Weekend, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys

Dua Lipa, Travis Scott, Camila Cabello, The National, and Vampire Weekend are also set for the four-day Chicago fest, scheduled for the weekend of August 2-5.

Other acts on the bill include Logic, St. Vincent, Post Malone, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Portugal. The Man, Tyler, The Creator, Odesza and Lykke Li. Read more here.