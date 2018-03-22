Steven Tyler Day In Nashville For Film Festival Doc Premiere

The project traces the Aerosmith singer's path during the creation of his 2016 debut country solo studio album, "We're All Somebody From Somewhere", and the accompanying "Out On A Limb" tour.

Directed by Casey Tebo, the doc is billed as "an intimate portrait of the rock icon as he embraces the challenges of shifting gears, both as a solo performer and in a new genre of music. Uncovering a side of Tyler many fans have never seen before, this inspiring story looks at the passion, drive and search for creative fulfillment that keeps artists pushing boundaries throughout their careers."

"Nashville is a key part of my musical journey and has had an influential place in my career, so this recognition from the city is a tremendous honor," says Tyler. "I'm also so touched that the Nashville Film Festival selected 'Steven Tyler: Out On A Limb' to kick off opening night of this year's event with our world premiere." Read more here.