Billy Corgan Opens Up About Smashing Pumpkins Reunion

Corgan insisted that 'I would say this is the happiest time of the band," which is backed up by producer Rick Rubin's assessment of the new Smashing Pumpkins music being created in his studio.

'The energy of the performances are fiery and vibrant," Mr. Rubin told New York Times, stating that the music 'fits well with classic Pumpkin catalog," a clarion call to longtime fans.

'It's not unusual for there to exist volatility with passionate, creative people," Rubin shared in regards to the drama that's constantly around Smashing Pumpkins. "It seems like they've know each other long enough for many of the old wounds to have healed and they all seem like they are in a good place, so they came in with a healthy mind-set."

At the forefront of that drama is original bassist D'arcy Wretzky, who spoiled the reunion rollout by revealing intimate details and sharing a text message exchange with Corgan that painted him a negative light. She's not involved in the reunion, and she insists that she was never given the opportunity.

'He was stringing me along and using me to be able to say that it was, in fact, a reunion of all the members," Wretzky said. 'Billy can be incredibly charming and funny and fun, but when it comes to money and giving credit where credit is due and any kind of work situation, it's not pretty." Read more here.