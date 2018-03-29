Elle King and Flo Rida Set For The Race To Erase MS Gala

Elle King and Siedah Garrett will also deliver musical performances throughout the night. The landmark evening will be hosted by HQ Trivia's Scott Rogowsky, and will feature a Fall 2018 runway show from Hollywood-favorite fashion brand alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet.

he legendary, celebrity-filled gala has raised over $47 million to date for Race to Erase MS and its Center Without Walls program. This year marks the 25th Anniversary Gala, where guests will participate in a silent auction before enjoying a gala dinner and live musical performances.

The organization also announced one of the luxury live auction items that will be available to guests of the event - a Ferrari Portofino, one of the first of its kind to reach Los Angeles. Legendary musician Greg Phillinganes will serve as Musical Director for the event.

"We are so excited to have these incredible artists performing at this year's iconic 25th Anniversary Gala," said Race to Erase MS founder Nancy Davis. "We know that they will bring an added layer of excitement to the evening, and fit in well amongst the international superstars who have graced the Race to Erase MS stage!"