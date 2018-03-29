|
The Melvins Release 'Embrace The Rub' Video
The Melvins have released a brand new video for their track "Embrace The Rub". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Pinkus Abortion Technician," which is set to be released on April 20th. The video can be streamed here and Dale Crover had this to say about the track featured in the Mackie Osborne directed video" "'Embrace The Rub' is a Steven McDonald penned, punker tune throwback to his days as a young Hawthorne, CA punk hanging out with Black Flag, For some reason, I decided that this tune really needed a piano part."
