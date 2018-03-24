News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Led Zeppelin Release Promo Video For West Was Won Reissue (Week in Review)

Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin Release Promo Video For West Was Won Reissue was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Led Zeppelin have released an online stream of an unboxing video as a preview to the March 23 reissue of their 2003 live set, "How The West Was Won."

Featuring newly-remastered audio by producer/guitarist Jimmy Page, the collection delivers highlights from the band's legendary shows at the Los Angeles Forum and Long Beach Arena on June 25 and 27, 1972, with the two nights sequenced to replicate a single concert from beginning to end.

The project debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 and went on to earn Platinum status in the country. The remastered "How The Wast Was Won" will be available in multiple formats, including CD, digital, and the first-ever vinyl and Blu-ray Audio editions, with the Blu-ray containing hi-res 5.1 surround sound.

A Super Deluxe Boxed Set version includes 3CDs, 4LP, a DVD in Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround and PCM Stereo plus photo gallery, and a high-def download card of all stereo audio content at 96kHz/24 bit and complemented with a book of rare and previously unpublished photos of the band at each of the concert locations, and presented with a high-quality print of the original album cover - the first 30,000 of which will be individually numbered. Read more and watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

