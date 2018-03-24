The Killers Cover Oasis' Classic Single 'Wonderwall'

Singer Brandon Flowers explained that the performance was meant as a tribute to his "king" Liam. "'We heard you missed out on a couple of songs today that you wanted to hear," Flowers told the crowd.

"This is in no way meant to disparage anything [Liam] did… but any night that 'Wonderwall' is being sung by a lot of people is a good thing."

During his Lollapalooza Chile set, Gallagher announced, 'My voice is absolutely smashed. I'm not just going to stand here all night screaming out for everybody sounding f—— horrific… I'm very sorry I can't sing the tunes." - here.