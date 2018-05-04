News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Amorphis Release New Trailer For Forthcoming Album
05-04-2018
(Nuclear Blast) Amorphis have released third album trailer in which they discuss the recording session for the new album "Queen Of Time" ahead of its released on May 18th via Nuclear Blast.

The album was produced by the renowned Jens Bogren (Opeth, Amon Amarth, Kreator). The cover artwork, which was created by French artist Jean 'Valnoir' Simoulin from Metastazis, perfectly captures the feeling of the lyrics and the music.

Esa comments: "I guess Queen Of Time turned out as a massive surprise to all of us. During the rehearsing and pre-production we didn't have any idea that Jens had this huge picture inside of his head about the landscape of the album. It's a very natural continuation to »Under The Red Cloud« but with steroids. The songs are more aggressive but there's more dynamics, harmonies and orchestral arrangements present. The result is AMORPHIS as something you've never heard before! Essentially, working with Jens worked really well. As a person he is very similar to us - we share the same kind of weird humour and we all like to work hard."

With lyricist's Pekka Kainulainen's words, the lyrical theme is universal: "Cultures rise, flourish, and are destroyed. The story of man is the story of searching, finding, and forgetting. A single spark can set the world afire, a single idea can give birth to a new culture. The greatest can stagnate into insignificance, the smallest can hold the power for change. The lyrics on this album are distant echoes of ancient forest peoples, from a time when meaning was proportioned by the cosmic forces that govern birth and death. If the connection was lost, they sought for a strand of knowledge, found a new direction, and a new age began." here.

Nuclear Blast submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

